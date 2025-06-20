The first installment of Sai Sudharsan's Test debut lasted just four balls as he was dismissed by England captain Ben Stokes on the stroke of Lunch in the first Test in Leeds on Friday. Sudharsan nicked a delivery which was going down the leg, and England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith did the rest, leaping wonderfully to his right and grabbed the ball with both hands. It was not the ideal start for Sudharsan and his wicket also allowed England to peg India back after a great start to the opening day of a long tour.

While it is too early to judge Sudharsan after just one failure, fans were not happy with his inclusion in the team in the very first place. Sudharsan's debut came at the expense of Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was once again overlooked despite piling runs in Domestic cricket.

Easwaran received his maiden call up in 2022 but is yet to make his India debut. Fans, however, slammed the BCCI for giving prefence to IPL talents.

I feel bad for Abhimanyu Easwaran,he was not given a chance again today,before him Sai Sudarshan was given a chance,whereas Easwaran is consistently performing better than Sudarshan in domestic cricket.#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8j2rcB2sJY — kuldeep singh (@kuldeep0745) June 20, 2025

Abhimanyu Easwaran deserved a chance in 1st match. Bcci is treating him like untouchable.

Ipl can't be criteria for selection in tests. pic.twitter.com/VgMFgtRBt8 — Mankirat Singh (@rock0010000) June 20, 2025

What about A Easwaran? He performs well at the domestic level every year and is consistently being selected in the team, but he is not being given a chance to play. Sai Sudharsan is a good player, but Easwaran should have been given a chance before him.#ENGvIND #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/q5fQakLTvv — kuldeep singh (@kuldeep0745) June 20, 2025

It's just a social media pressure that's why BCCI picked Abhimanyu Easwaran in the team.



He is never going to get a game for india in near future.He was benched in Australia and will countine to do so in other SENA countries.BCCI thinks he can only survive in Indian pitches. pic.twitter.com/XEQy2XW0Mc — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) June 20, 2025

Sai Sudarshan out for 4 balls duck:



1st ball - Huge appeal,

2nd ball - Dot,

3rd ball - Huge appeal,

4th ball - Out



3 out of 4 balls were nightmare and that is what happens when you ignores merit of Easwaran. Still all love to Sudarshan, he will come back. pic.twitter.com/XmWSJuQtUp — MachisKiTeeli (@machiskiteeli) June 20, 2025

India went to lunch at 92 for two on the first day of the opening Test of the five-match series.

Rahul (42) and Jaiswal (42 not out) made the England attack look pedestrian until the former and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) got out in the final moments of the first session.

Stokes' decision to bowl first might have stemmed from the transformed nature of Headingley track which has become a batter's ally in the last decade, and that character was visible in the first session of the match itself.

There was a hint of movement and swing for the pacers, but the Indian openers were well up to the task on a largely sunny morning.

An England attack that did not have either James Anderson or Stuart Broad in its roster did not seem to have the ammunition to trouble the Indian batters on a rather flaccid pitch.

The unit consisting of Stokes himself, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes either bowled too full for Rahul and Jaiswal to bring out their drives, or were on pads for the batters to milk them for some easy singles.

(With PTI Inputs)