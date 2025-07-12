The Dukes ball has copped plenty of criticism from the players in the ongoing India-England Test series but its owner Dilip Jajodia wants the “superstars of the game” to show more patience and be more reasonable in their approach towards the controversial subject. Speaking on the sidelines of the third Test, Jajodia said his company with history dating back to the 18th century is open to making improvements on the ball keeping in mind the unusually hot weather in the UK and demands of the modern game where batters are pounding the ball with rather heavy bats. The Dukes was changed twice in the morning session on day three of the Lord's Test here. After getting a 10-over ball changed, the Indian players remained extremely unhappy leading to another change in a matter of minutes.

“There are only three recognized manufacturers in world cricket (Dukes, SG and Kookaburra). It's not easy (making a cricket ball). And if it was easy, there'd be hundreds and hundreds of manufacturers around the world.

“So I think the players need to realize that we are not sitting back doing nothing. We're trying our best. And if there's an issue, it will be reviewed and we look at it and see where the problem is, whether it is a fault with the leather or there's a fault with something else. We will look into it. I'm not sitting around with my feet up smoking a cigar," Jajodia said.

“The players can criticise my cricket ball. Can I criticise them for the bad shot or the bad ball? Long hop. You know what I mean? You've got to be sensible.” Ahead of the Test, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant had expressed frustration at the ball going soft and out of shape so frequently. Former England pacer Stuart Broad, who took majority of his 604 Test wickets with the Dukes, too has spoken against the fast deteriorating ball.

“The superstars can argue. They're the paymasters. I have to produce what they want. That's all I can say to that. It's very easy (to criticise).

“And people should be careful that when they make this criticism, it's not just criticising me or my ball. There are a lot of people behind me. Jobs are at stake. So we have to be careful. Always be careful, be generous,” cautioned Jajodia.

Why is the Dukes getting out of shape so often?

Jajodia spoke about a number of factors that may have contributed to the ball getting soft and out of shape rather quickly.

“Weather is quite a major factor, playing conditions, the type of cricket being played, the type of bats being used, the strength of the players. You have to accept that there are changes.

“The bats are very powerful. The ball is hitting outside the boundary hard objects from time to time. And when you look at a ball, it's a miracle that it lasts 80 overs.

“And if these changes need adaptation, then that is something that the authorities have to consider."

Has Jajodia spoken to the ECB on the issue?

The Dukes ball owner replied in negative. “No, there is no gut reaction and knee jerk reaction. We're in the middle of a Test series. With the greatest respect, there have been two results in the last game where India won the match.

“Captain Gill scored more runs than any other Indian has. Two bowlers got six wickets. So all I can say is, I'm sorry about the inconvenience, but at least you're playing cricket,” said a straight shooting Jajodia.

Dukes to ramp up presence in India, in talks with BCCI

The SG Test ball is used in India, both at the domestic level and international games. Jajodia feels a huge cricket playing country India needs more ball options and his company will be expanding its presence to cater the needs of the growing market.

At the moment, the company has a presence in Meerut but all its balls are finished in the UK. That is set to change with Jajodia registering an office in India on his visit Bangalore last week. He also met the BCCI officials who are testing the ball. Veteran administrator Brijesh Patel will be the head of Dukes' India operations.

“I was just buying balls from Meerut and finishing them here. But now we're going to finish them in India as well.

We are ramping our presence up because we believe that India now, the time is right. I mean, the economy, the amount of enthusiasm, the facilities that BCCI are putting into cricket, the facility in Bangalore.

“And frankly, when you see that facility and the investment and the grounds and everything, India will be a powerhouse for years. I have spoken to the BCCI officials, they are testing the balls,” he said when asked if Dukes could replace SG in the Indian cricket ecosystem.

“The BCCI wants competition. I mean, it's sensible. You can't have a monopoly. There is fundamentally a monopoly (of SG), a lot of manufacturers, but there's one major business. I don't need to mention names.”

His vision for the Indian market?

“'I am not just wanting the top level. Because when you talk about top level you talk about state cricket and you talk about the leagues in the states, they all want a better ball. But they're all wanting a ball for 400 rupees. That can't happen. You need to pay more for better quality,” he added.

