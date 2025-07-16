The third India vs England Test gave the cricket fans many moments that will be talked about for a long time. From Ben Stokes' long spells to fiery stand-off between Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley, to Ravindra Jadeja long and lone fight on Day 5, it was a classic Test match. In fact, even after the last ball of the match was bowled, when Shoaib Bashir got the wicket of Mohammed Siraj, there was scope for some more drama. And it happened, in the most stunning way possible.

After a freak dismissal, India No. 11 Siraj was left heartbroken by the shocking dismissal but England players, led by Joe Root, were quick to console him - a gesture that won hearts after a match that was marred by on-field spats.

“When Siraj got out, Zak Crawley and Joe Root came to him. That defined cricket for me. That essentially is what Test cricket is. Sometimes we get caught in the spirit of cricket debate, like the time wasting tactics, yesterday Akash Deep was wasting time, all that is part and parcel of the game,” Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

“To win the game, it is important to fight. But at the end of the day, you should be able to shake off the differences. Joe Root and Zak Crawley shook off the differences that happened over the last five days,.

“I have been with Joe Root in the Rajasthan Royals camp, and he is such a gentleman. He performed well in this Test, took an amazing catch and broke Rahul Dravid's record."

Ravindra Jadeja's heroic effort went in vain as England edged out India by 22 runs on the fifth and final day of a wildly fluctuating third Test with skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer playing pivotal roles. England thus go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

The day started with India requiring 135 runs and England having to pick six wickets after setting the visitors a 193-run target. The hosts got four Indian batters out before lunch but were made to work hard for the remaining two wickets in the last two sessions.

India were finally all out for 170.

Archer (3/55) and Stokes (3/48) were the chief architects of the English victory, even as Jadeja battled hard for India with a gritty unbeaten 61.