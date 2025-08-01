Indian cricket team fast bowler Akash Deep gave a cheeky send-off to England batter Ben Duckett on Day 2 of the fifth Test match at The Oval on Friday. Duckett looked in devastating form as he took the India bowlers to the cleaners but the left-handed batter was finally dismissed while trying to hit a reverse sweep. During the 13th over of the England innings, Duckett was caught behind the wicket by Dhruv Jurel for 43 and what followed was an interesting send-off from the bowler. Akash Deep did a fist pump right in front of Duckett and then put his arm around his shoulder.

The duo shared some words while Duckett walked off the field and although the celebration was not aggressive, it did spark a major conversation.

Former England captain Michael Atherton and former India wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik were not happy with the send-off and they thought that it was "unneccesary".

“He's given Duckett a bit of a send-off, which is probably unnecessary, but it's the wicket that India desperately wanted. How many times did a bowler put his arm around after dismissing you, DK?,” said Atherton on commentary.

“I'm not sure if this is the right way to send off a batter, especially after you've got him out. Not many batsmen would behave the way Ben Duckett did, or rather did. It looked like they knew each other really well," Karthik replied.

Akash Deep removed Ben Duckett for a much-needed breakthrough as England raced to 109 for one at lunch on the second day after bowling out India for 224 in the fifth and final Test.

Akash Deep had Duckett (43 off 38 balls, 5x4s, 2x6s) caught behind after England got off to a flying start, shaving off a significant chunk of the visitor's total while adding 92 runs inside first 13 overs.

Zak Crawley, batting on 52 off 43 balls with 12 fours, was accompanied by Ollie Pope (12 not out) as England trailed by 115 runs in the first innings.

