India lost the opening Test of the five-match series against England by 5 wickets in Leeds. Among the poor performers for the side during the game was Shardul Thakur. The all-rounder failed to prove his worth in the game. He scored only five runs across two innings and picked just two wickets. Shardul got to bowl only 16 overs in the entire game and his limited bowling hinted that India captain Shubman Gill was not confident with the bowler on the flat surface at Headingley, Leeds.

Out-of-favour India player Ajinkya Rahane highlighted the importance of an all-rounder in the team and urged Gill to let Shardul perform freely.

"I feel an all-rounder's role is very important. Shardul Thakur has been an experienced player and has done well in Test cricket overseas. I want to see more overs from Shardul. If the Indian team can use Shardul Thakur in a better way, that will be really great. Whatever I have seen with him, he can swing the ball both ways and is a wicket-taker. If Shardul can bowl the first change or even given the new ball he can swing it both ways," said Rahane on his YouTube channel.

"With the Dukes ball, it generally starts to behave after 10 or 12 overs. If Shardul can start the bowling with Bumrah and Siraj can come in as one change, that will be great. I would like to see Shardul bowling more overs. Give him that freedom, he will get you more wickets," he added.

Rahane praised Bumrah's bowling but also pointed out that other bowlers need to step up too.

"Bumrah's five wicket-haul in the first innings was amazing. Apart from his five wickets what I liked about Bumrah was his intent. The way he was running in his run-up. His intensity throughout his bowling was amazing. The lines and lengths that he bowled. He was aggressive throughout in his bowling approach," said Rahane.

"What I would like to see is support from the other end. Bumrah is obviously bowling his attacking lengths but if he can support from Siraj and Prasidh, that will be great for him. You don't want Bumrah to go under pressure and start bowling too many overs and the pressure comes on the team. I want to see Siraj taking that responsibility and also Prasidh if he plays that second Test match," he added.