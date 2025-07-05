Rishabh Pant, Indian cricket team vice-captain, could not contribute much with the bat in the first innings of the India vs England 2nd Test. He was, however, impactful behind the stumps and also as the acting captain when designated skipper Shubman Gill was not on the field. Pant led for a brief amount of time on Day 2 and then held the responsibility on Day 3 too for a brief period on Day 3 too.

In fact, he was crucial in helping Mohammed Siraj gets his fourth wicket. The India pacer ultimately finished with six wickets. That time too Gill was off the field and on the fifth ball of the the 88th over, Siraj his Brydon Carse on the pads. Siraj thought it was an LBW and made a huge appeal but the umpire said no. Pant was convinced that the ball had hit the pad first. He signaled for the DRS.

By that time Gill was back on the field. Replays and DRS showed the ball would have hit the leg stump. Umpire Saikat reverse his decision to out as Siraj was ecstatic. Gill gave big hug to Siraj.

"It was Rishabh Pant who actually took the review. Shubman Gill came charging in and gave Siraj a warm hug for handling the DRS call in his absence. That was a great review," said former England captain Nasser Hussain in commentary.

Jamie Smith and Harry Brook produced a stunning England fightback via their huge 303-run stand for the sixth wicket. But India continued to hold a strong position as their lead went past 200 at stumps on day three of the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston here on Friday.

Mohammed Siraj, who began the day by dismissing Joe Root and Ben Stokes off successive deliveries, stood up to be the star of India's bowling line-up by picking an incredible 6-70 from 19.3 overs. Siraj, who picked his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests (the first time of it coming in England) and Akash Deep, who ended with 4-88, ensured India grabbed a significant 180-run lead.

England, after being reduced to 84/5 in the second over of the morning session, were rescued by a dazzling Brook hit 158 off 234 balls, laced with 17 fours and a six. Smith, on the other hand, was at his magnificent best. But he ran out of partners to be stranded at 184 not out - the highest Test score by any England wicketkeeper in Tests, laced with 21 fours and a six.

With IANS inputs