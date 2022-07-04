India captain Rohit Sharma has recovered from COVID-19 and the right-handed batter had a net session at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Rohit is missing the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test against England after he tested positive for COVID-19 during the warm-up fixture against Leicestershire. A day before the start of the 5th Test, Rohit once again tested positive for COVID-19 and hence he was ruled out of the Edgbaston Test.

The BCCI on Monday shared a video of Rohit having a net session against the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav who are not a part of the playing XI for the ongoing Test.

"@ImRo45 - out and about in the nets! Gearing up for some white-ball cricket," tweeted BCCI.

Rohit will be leading Team India in the upcoming white-ball series against England which will see both teams squaring off in three T20Is and three ODIs, beginning July 7.

In the ongoing Test, Jasprit Bumrah-led India are on top after extending their lead to 257 on Day 3.

Currently, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant are unbeaten on 50 and 30 respectively.

India are leading the five-match series 2-1 and if they win or draw the ongoing Test, they will register their first Test series win in UK since 2007.