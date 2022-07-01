Young paceman Matthew Potts dealt India the biggest blow on day 1 of the first Test at Edgbaston when he managed to send Virat Kohli out after the Indian batter chopped on while trying to leave a well pitched up delivery way outside the off stump. The dismissal on 11 meant Kohli's barren patch in international cricket continued. He had looked steady even as wickets fell around him but Kohli once again found a new way to get out.

Watch: Virat Kohli dismissed in unlucky fashion in Edgbaston

India are in a tough spot after the rain interruption as they lost the wickets of Hanuma Vihari, Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession.

India needed a big knock from Kohli after openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara were dismissed for low scores by James Anderson.

Both Kohli and Hanuma Vihari looked solid until rain disrupted play on the first morning. It forced an early lunch and the match turned completely after the resumption and England pacers found a second wind.