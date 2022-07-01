James Anderson is the leading wicket-taker in Tests among pacers, but that does not stop the audacious Rishabh Pant from going after him at every possible opportunity. When England toured India in 2021, Pant had stunned Anderson by reverse-scooping him for a six after the new ball was taken. On Day 1 of the ongoing rescheduled 5th Test between the two teams, Pant attempted the shot again, reminding viewers of his versatility and talent. While the shot did not result in a boundary, it still showed how Pant is willing to take on any bowler, reputation notwithstanding.

Watch: Rishabh Pant's reverse-scoop against James Anderson at Edgbaston

Rishabh Pant again tried to recreate his Reverse sweep against Jimmy Anderson



Here is a refresher of Pant's six off Anderson in Ahmedabad last year.

The 24-year-old, despite not getting a boundary with the reverse-scoop, attacked Anderson a fair bit, coming down the track on more than one occasion to hit him for fours down the ground.

Pant, along with Ravindra Jadeja, helped rescue India from a score of 98/5. The two put on a partnership of more than 100 runs, and at a quick tempo too.

Pant had brought up his half-century off just 51 deliveries and then went on to reach his century off just 89 balls.

Jadeja too brought up a half-century of his own.

Jasprit Bumrah is captaining India in the match, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out with COVID-19 and vice-captain KL Rahul out with injury.

Virat Kohli-led India had taken a 2-1 lead in the series last year before the fifth Test was postponed due to a Covid outbreak in the visitors' camp.