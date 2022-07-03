Jasprit Bumrah, in his first match as India captain, first put on a show with the bat and then ripped through England's top order in the ongoing rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston. Bumrah got the wickets of England openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley, before dismissing the in-form Ollie Pope. Co-incidentally, two of his wickets came off the extra delivery in the over after he bowled a no-ball. He had bowled a no-ball to Crawley, and he took a single, and bowling the final delivery of that over, Bumrah castled Lees. Pope was caught in the slips cordon after Bumrah bowled a no-ball off yet another final delivery of his over and then got the wicket off the extra delivery.

Bumrah, after taking the wicket, brought out a sheepish celebration, almost covering his face as he laughed away to glory.

Watch: Bumrah's celebration after getting Ollie Pope out

#Bumrah is completely owning Day 2 and how!



3rd Wicket for BOOM BOOM as he gets #OlliePope caught out



Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - (https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi)#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cUYTGvvSts — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

Bumrah's strikes and wickets by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj saw England reduced to 84/5 at Stumps on Day 2, after India posted 416 thanks to centuries from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

On Day 3, England got off to a strong start, with Jonny Bairstow in an especially destructive mood after surviving a tough few overs. Bairstow was also involved in a feisty exchange with Virat Kohli.

Shardul Thakur gave India a big breakthrough in the form of England captain Ben Stokes, with Bumrah taking a screamer to send him packing after having dropped him off the previous delivery.

Bairstow was unbeaten on 91 as early Lunch was called after rain stopped play. England were 200/6, trailing India by 216 runs.