The cricket world was in for a huge surprise as India's stand-in captain at the Edgbaston Test, Jasprit Bumrah, created a massive world record with the bat on day 2 of the 5th Test against England. Bumrah, known for his lethal bowling spells, came out to bat towards the end of India's first innings and left everyone bemused with his attacking batting. Bumrah was at his entertaining best with a bat in hand as Stuart Broad conceded 35 runs in an over, including extras, as Bumrah surpassed Brian Lara and George Bailey for scoring the most runs in an over in Test cricket.

When England are at the receiving end in cricket, no one is more elated than their bitter rivals Australia.

The same was visible again as Cricket.com,au, which is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia, took an epic dig at the Three Lions by posting on Twitter the video of Bailey hitting James Anderson for 28 runs in an over, which was the previous joint record.

Promoted

The caption to go with it was equally epic. "He may not hold the record anymore but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy George Bailey smashing Jimmy Anderson all over the WACA!

He may not hold the record anymore but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy George Bailey smashing Jimmy Anderson all over the WACA! — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 3, 2022

England are in a precarious situation having lost half their side with less than a hundred runs on the board at the end of a rain affected day 2 at Edgbaston.

The in form pair of captain Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are In the middle and England faithfuls would hope the duo come up with yet another rearguard this summer.