The Indian cricket team won the T20I series against England with a 2-1 margin after some great performances with the bat and ball. Players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav really stood out. The Rohit Sharma-led side also continued in its experimentation spree ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Using Rishabh Pant as opener or making three-four changes in the XI were part of that exercise. The team is still looking to find the right combination for the T20 World Cup, as it aims to end its drought of not winning any ICC trophy since 2013.

However, too much experimentation have left former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif unimpressed.

"You are playing Rishabh Pant in the top order, but he is dangerous players lower down the order. Anybody can play in the Powerplay. Nine out of top ten ranked batters are openers. Match hota hai neeche se (Game happens in lower middle order). If Shreyas Iyer is scoring 28 in the lower order, it is far better than going at the top and scoring 30 runs," Latif said in a discussion on YouTube channel Caught Behind.

"I felt India's tactical changes were too much. They should have won 3-0 looking at the form they were going through. When you get that sort of hold in a series, you should never let it get away. That is something that is there in Australia."

Answering a different question on India's constant changes in the playing XI combination, Latif said: "Apni team kharab kar rahe hai yeh. It does not happen like that where you place a player over Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul. A team is made based on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Sometime a player is off form. When these players are off-form then you give others responsibility. Now, nobody is taking responsibility. Now if team loses the responsibility is on Kohli or Rohit."

India next play a three-match ODI series against England followed by ODI and T20I series in West Indies.