Duleep Trophy 2026 Final Live Score, East Zone vs South Zone Day 5: East Zone Eye Emphatic Win Over South Zone
East Zone vs South Zone Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Kumar Kushagra and Md Kounain Quraishi will resume the East Zone innings at 212/5 against South Zone on the final day.
East Zone vs South Zone Live Updates, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Kumar Kushagra and Md Kounain Quraishi will resume the East Zone innings at 212/5 against South Zone on the final day of the Duleep Trophy summit clash in Chennai. On Day 4, Ishan Kishan and South Zone skipper Tilak Varma underlined their red-ball credentials with scores of 99 and 80 respectively, but the former's knock had greater contextual value as it placed East Zone firmly on course for victory. Tilak's 211-ball innings lifted South Zone to 336 all out in their first innings, but they still trailed East Zone's first-innings total of 708 by 372 runs. In their second innings, East Zone moved to 212/5 at stumps, taking their overall lead to 584 runs. Kushagra (34*) and Quraishi (26*) were unbeaten at the close of play on Day 4 and had added 52 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership. (Live Scorecard)
Duleep Trophy Final Live Updates
An intense battle to conclude the game - The fifth-day track will offer unpredictable bounce and sharp turn from the rough, making every over an absolute trial by fire for the batters. East Zone have the luxury of setting attacking catchers all around the bat from ball one, so the psychological pressure will be relentless. Can South Zone produce a heroic rearguard fight, or will East Zone blow them away to cap off a clinical performance. The morning session gets underway in just a moment.
South Zone facing a test of grit - For South Zone, today is all about character, patience, and pure survival. Their biggest takeaway from the first innings collapse was the painful isolation of Tilak Varma, who ran out of partners on 99. The top-order batters must step up this time around, leave the ball well outside off stump, and refuse to gift away their wickets. Grinding out long defensive partnerships and occupying the crease will be their only path to escaping with a draw.
East Zone hunting an outright win - East Zone can afford to declare immediately this morning or throw their bats for a handful of overs to stretch the lead further. Their big learning from the second innings was the contrast between an unsteady opening stand and a blazing middle-order show, and they will want that positive mindset to carry directly into their bowling. The pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar will look to strike early with the new ball, allowing their spinners to run through the lineup on a deteriorating surface.
Hello and welcome to Day 5 - A very warm welcome to cricket fans as we enter the decisive fifth and final day of this grueling red-ball contest. East Zone are sitting comfortably in the driver seat with a mammoth lead of 584 runs, holding every single ace in their hand. After completely shutting South Zone out of the contest across the last four days, the East side will look to turn their absolute dominance into a memorable victory today.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
One hand on the trophy - After amassing a huge lead, Ishan Kishan opted against the follow on and decide to bat again. Mohammed Siraj showed stark contrast to the first innings and bowled a fine spell as East Zone were reduced to 13/2. Then came the telling stand between Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Mohan. Kishan got out on 80, and Mohan too struck a half century. A flurry of late wickets troubled East Zone for a bit but then Kumar Kushagra and Md Kounain Qureshi showed resilience and took their side to 212/5 at the end of Day 4. South Zone have it all to do and not enough time to do it in. Day 5, which is the final day of this Duleep Trophy Final will begin on Thursday, September 10, at 4 am GMT (9.30 am IST). Be sure to tune in to our build-up as well. Cheers!
Bowlers come good for East Zone - Day 4 began with South Zone looking to fight it out with the bat and eat into East Zone's first innings lead but their innings folded on 336 when skipper Tilak Varma got out agonizingly on 99. Md Kounain Qureshi picked him up and ended with a couple of wickets, rounding off a pretty solid outing with the ball for East Zone.
11.33 am GMT (5.03 pm IST) - STUMPS, DAY 4 - East Zone end Day 4 with a commanding second innings lead of 584 runs, and with one day left in this final, they have simply out batted their opponents. For South Zone, it will be about getting some teeth back in the contest as they look to bowl out East Zone and make them work in the field on the final day.
Ricky Bhui drops it short, on leg, Kumar Kushagra stays back and clips it to square leg. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 4!
Slows it up, full and on middle, Kumar Kushagra tucks it to short mid-wicket. Last ball of the day coming up now.
FOUR! Superb timing! Tossed up, full and on off, Kumar Kushagra backs away to open up the off side and drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary. That also brings up the 50-run stand between these two batters.
Short again and on leg, Md Kounain Qureshi flicks it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Floated, short and around leg, Md Kounain Qureshi tucks it to short mid-wicket.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Kumar Kushagra drills it to long on for a single.
FOUR! Top shot! Shaik Rasheed gives this one some more air, full and on off. Md Kounain Qureshi extends his arms to reach out and caresses it through extra covers for a boundary.
Floated, full and on off, Kumar Kushagra drives it through covers for a run.
Flighted, full and on middle, Kumar Kushagra blocks it out.
FOUR! Gets it away! This is short again, just around off. Kumar Kushagra opens up his stance and drags his pull from outside off and hits it to the deep square leg fence. Tripurana Vijay runs to his left and dives but fails to stop the boundary. 200 up for East Zone!
Tossed up, full and on off, Kumar Kushagra drives it to mid off.
Short and outside off, Md Kounain Qureshi slaps it to sweeper cover for a single.