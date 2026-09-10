East Zone vs South Zone Live Updates, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Kumar Kushagra and Md Kounain Quraishi will resume the East Zone innings at 212/5 against South Zone on the final day of the Duleep Trophy summit clash in Chennai. On Day 4, Ishan Kishan and South Zone skipper Tilak Varma underlined their red-ball credentials with scores of 99 and 80 respectively, but the former's knock had greater contextual value as it placed East Zone firmly on course for victory. Tilak's 211-ball innings lifted South Zone to 336 all out in their first innings, but they still trailed East Zone's first-innings total of 708 by 372 runs. In their second innings, East Zone moved to 212/5 at stumps, taking their overall lead to 584 runs. Kushagra (34*) and Quraishi (26*) were unbeaten at the close of play on Day 4 and had added 52 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket partnership. (Live Scorecard)

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