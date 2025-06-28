Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score Updates
Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: This is South Africa's first Test match since the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2025.
Zim vs SA 1st Test Live Scorecard Updates© AFP
Zimbabwe vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1 Live Updates: South Africa are playing their first Test match since their victorious World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, taking on Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. However, this match is not part of the new WTC 2025-27 cycle. South Africa are resting a number of key players like captain Temba Bavuma, pacer Kagiso Rabada and opener Aiden Markram. Instead, debuts have been handed to young stars like Dewald Brevis, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Codi Yusuf. Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreyne and Keshav Maharaj are the only ones from the WTC final playing the match. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, South Africa in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2025, Jun 28, 2025
Day 1 | Lunch
ZIM
SA
90/4 (28.0)
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.21
Batsman
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
44 (48)
Dewald Brevis
10* (12)
Bowler
Tanaka Chivanga
22/3 (7)
Vincent Masekesa
10/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
ZIM vs SA 1st Test Day 1 LIVE
It could have been even worse for South Africa, as Pretorius appeared to edge one behind when on 30, but the umpire’s finger stayed down. With no DRS available in the series, Zimbabwe had no option to challenge the decision. Pretorius, together with Dewald Brevis, managed to see out the session. The two debutants have shown good intent so far, and more of the same can be expected in the second session. Whether the pitch eases out in the afternoon remains to be seen. So far, the ball has dominated the bat, with pacers proving difficult to navigate. For the spinners, while there has been some turn, it hasn’t been overly threatening. The hosts might have missed a trick by going in with just two seamers but will look to keep chipping away at the wickets. Back in a bit for the start of the second session.
A surprise came in the second over as spin was introduced through Wellington Masakadza, but once the other seamer, Tanaka Chivanga, entered the attack, he made an immediate impact. South Africa were reduced to 23 for 3 within the first hour, with all three dismissals largely the result of steep bounce, as Tanaka claimed all three wickets in a fiery opening burst. Lhuan-dre Pretorius came out with positive intent, particularly taking on the left-arm spinner. Just as his partnership with Wiaan Mulder was beginning to settle, a mix-up between the wickets brought about Mulder’s downfall.
End of an eventful first session of the Test, and without a doubt, it belonged to Zimbabwe. Missing seven players from the side that featured in the WTC final earlier this month, it was a testing session for South Africa. The toss didn’t go the hosts' way, but Craig Ervine had no hesitation in bowling first, and his pacers backed up the decision superbly. Blessing Muzarabani laid down an early marker and was unlucky not to strike in the very first over, with Tony de Zorzi put down at second slip. Still, Muzarabani kept the batters on their toes, consistently beating the edge and generating steep bounce.
FOUR! Pulled away! Short ball, spinning back in from middle. Lhuan-dre Pretorius gets the ball at a good height as he swivels and pulls it along the ground to the leg side. The fielder from deep square leg sprints after it to his right, but the ball beats his chase and races into the fence. And that will be LUNCH ON DAY 1!
Full and floated on middle, pushed back at the bowler.
FOUR! Nice shot! Drops it a bit too short, does Vincent Masekesa, around off. Lhuan-dre Pretorius gets enough width on that one and cuts it powerfully to the deep point region for a boundary.
Full and on the stumps, spinning in. Lhuan-dre Pretorius blocks it off the inside half of the bat as the ball rolls into the leg side.
An in-drifter, full and on middle. Dewald Brevis plants his front foot ahead and carves it through cover for a single.
Pushed through, full and on off, Lhuan-dre Pretorius drives it to the mid off region for a single.
Last over before Lunch coming up. It will be the leggie Vincent Masekesa to bowl.
FOUR! Classic! A fraction full and outside off, Dewald Brevis strides across and caresses this through extra cover for a boundary.
Nipping away from outside off, Brevis leaves this length ball.
Fuller and on middle and leg, Lhuan-dre Pretorius drives it straight down the ground, but the ball slows down before the ropes and is chased down by the mid on fielder. Three taken.
On a good length, pitching outside off and cutting back in sharply. Lhuan-dre Pretorius leans forward to block but gets a thick inside edge onto the front pad as the ball rolls on the pitch. And another No Ball as Tanaka Chivanga has overstepped!
Back of a length, angling in on off, Lhuan-dre Pretorius hangs back and knocks it onto the surface.
Short and climbing over the batter. Lhuan-dre Pretorius sits down to dodge this.
Nagging length, outside off, left alone.
Length, on middle, tucked across to mid-wicket.
Spins in from middle, on a fuller length, Lhuan-dre Pretorius steers it behind square on the leg side for a single at deep fine leg.
Short and on off, spinning away. Dewald Brevis rocks back and cuts it to deep extra cover for a single.