Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Live Score T20I Tri-Series 3rd Match
ZIM vs NZ Live Score T20I Tri-Series 3rd Match: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the 3rd match of their T20I tri-series in Harare. The Kiwis received a major blow ahead of the game as Glenn Phillips withdrew from the tour of Zimbabwe after injuring his right groin. Zimbabwe lost the opening game to South Africa, the third team in this tri-series, and will aim to get their first win. New Zealand, on the other hand, beat South Africa by 21 runs in the second match on Wednesday. All three teams will face each other twice, with the top two teams progressing to the final. Tim Robinson stepped up in the absence of some big names, helping the Kiwis overcome an early batting collapse. (Live Scorecard)
ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series Live
1 run.
1 run.
Who comes now?
OUT! CAUGHT! MATT HENRY DRAWS FIRST BLOOD! Bowls it short, on the middle stump line. Brian Bennett takes it on but miscues the pull toward the deep backward square leg region, where Bevon Jacobs takes a nice reverse cup catch. A decent knock from Brian Bennett ends now. Zimbabwe lose their first wicket of the game.
Slower and shorter, into the pitch, on the middle and leg stump line. Wessly Madhevere backs away and pulls this to deep mid-wicket for one.
On a hard length, around off. Brian Bennett punches this to the man at short cover. A couple of dots to end the over.
Back of a length again, on the middle and leg. Brian Bennett looks to pull but gets it off the cue end, back toward the bowler.
Back of a length, outside off. Brian Bennett swings and misses.
FOUR! INNOVATIVE AND EFFECTIVE! Keeps it full, around off. Brian Bennett shuffles across and scoops it to fine leg for a clever boundary.
Full-length delivery on off. Wessly Madhevere slices the drive toward cover point, where Mark Chapman makes a brilliant stop to his left and keeps it to one.
Full, at the stumps. Brian Bennett hits it toward mid-off fielder and scampers for a quick run.
A dot to end the over! Pitched full, around off. Driven off the cue end, to the left of Jacob Duffy.
IN THE AIR AND FALLS SAFE! Short of a length, on off. Brian Bennett shimmies down and hacks it toward the long-on region. Rachin Ravindra runs back and stops it just inside the ropes. The batters are quick to take a triple.
Pitched full, around off. Brian Bennett charges down, swings hard, and slices it uppishly toward deep backward point for a streaky couple.
On a nagging length, moves away, just outside off. Brian Bennett pushes at it and gets beaten again.
WIDE! Banged in short, on off, and well over the batter. Brian Bennett ducks and lets it go. Wide signaled by the umpire.
On a good length, just outside off, keeps a shade low. Brian Bennett plays and misses.
Short of a good length, around off. Brian Bennett has a poke at it and gets beaten.
Back of a length on off. Brian Bennett makes room to play through the off-side but gets it off the inner half toward mid-wicket and they settle for one.
SIX! DISPATCHED! Fuller than a length, on the middle. Brian Bennett picks it early and flicks it over the deep mid-wicket boundary for half a dozen.