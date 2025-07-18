ZIM vs NZ Live Score T20I Tri-Series 3rd Match: New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the 3rd match of their T20I tri-series in Harare. The Kiwis received a major blow ahead of the game as Glenn Phillips withdrew from the tour of Zimbabwe after injuring his right groin. Zimbabwe lost the opening game to South Africa, the third team in this tri-series, and will aim to get their first win. New Zealand, on the other hand, beat South Africa by 21 runs in the second match on Wednesday. All three teams will face each other twice, with the top two teams progressing to the final. Tim Robinson stepped up in the absence of some big names, helping the Kiwis overcome an early batting collapse. (Live Scorecard)