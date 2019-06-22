 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Zimbabwe Cricket Board Suspended, Interim Panel Formed

Updated: 22 June 2019 12:36 IST

An interim committee to run cricket has been announced and will have David Ellman-Brown, Ahmed Ibrahim, Charlie Robertson, Cyprian Mandenge as its members.

Zimbabwe Cricket Board Suspended, Interim Panel Formed
The board of Zimbabwe Cricket was on Friday suspended with immediate effect © AFP

The board of Zimbabwe Cricket was on Friday suspended with immediate effect by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) which is a government parastatal and also the governing organisation of all registered sporting associations in the country. Zimbabwe Cricket's acting Managing Director Givemore Makoni was also banned from his position, a ESPNCricinfo report stated.

An interim committee to run cricket has been announced and will have David Ellman-Brown, Ahmed Ibrahim, Charlie Robertson, Cyprian Mandenge, Robertson Chinyengetere, Sekesai Nhokwara and Duncan Frost.

The development came on the back of the SRC issuing a directive that Zimbabwe Cricket's elective annual general meeting be suspended, after alleged complaints about the nomination process and the violation of the board's constitution.

The diktat was promptly ignored by Zimbabwe Cricket as Tavengwa Mukuhlani was re-elected for another four-year term following the meeting. This led the SRC to exercise its powers under the terms of the SRC Act.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Zimbabwe Zimbabwe Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • An interim committee to run cricket has been announced
  • The development came on the back of the SRC issuing a directive
  • The diktat was promptly ignored by Zimbabwe Cricket
Related Articles
Cricket Board Announces Home Series Calendar, Begins With South Africa T20Is
Cricket Board Announces Home Series Calendar, Begins With South Africa T20Is
Watch: Former Zimbabwe Pacer Henry Olonga Goes Viral With Incredible Performance In
Watch: Former Zimbabwe Pacer Henry Olonga Goes Viral With Incredible Performance In 'The Voice Australia'
Former Zimbabwe Cricket Director Banned For 10 Years By ICC
Former Zimbabwe Cricket Director Banned For 10 Years By ICC
Brendan Taylor Heroics In Vain As Bangladesh Win Second Test To Level Series vs Zimbabwe
Brendan Taylor Heroics In Vain As Bangladesh Win Second Test To Level Series vs Zimbabwe
2nd Test, Day 4: Mahmudullah Riyad Ton Puts Bangladesh In Firm Control vs Zimbabwe
2nd Test, Day 4: Mahmudullah Riyad Ton Puts Bangladesh In Firm Control vs Zimbabwe
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.