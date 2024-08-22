Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is in contention to assume the mentorship role of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League. The 45-year-old was head of global development at Mumbai Indians (MI) and before that held the position of director of cricket for the franchise from 2018-2022. As a player, Zaheer has featured in 100 IPL games as part of three franchises -- MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Delhi Daredevils across 10 seasons, claiming 102 wickets at an economy of 7.59.

"Zaheer Khan is in talks with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a mentorship role with the franchise keen on bringing in a top former India player well-versed with T20 cricket to have a strong presence within their coaching setup following the departure of Gautam Gambhir," a report in ESPNcricinfo said.

"Apart from the role of mentor, LSG are also keen on giving Zaheer a wider profile that will mean involvement with the scouting and player-development programmes during the off season."

LSG under Gambhir's mentorship had reached the play-offs twice in 2022 and 2023. The former India opener then left for Kolkata Knight Riders in late 2023 and went on to play a pivotal role in KKR winning the IPL title this year. He then took up the role of India's head coach.

LSG are also without Morne Morkel, who was LSG's bowling coach. The former South Africa pacer has joined Gambhir's support staff in the India men's team in the same role.

Zaheer, who had retired from all forms of cricket after the 2017 season, is also in the list for two other franchises, who too are keen on bringing him on board ahead of the IPL mega auction, for which the retention rules will be announced by early September.

PBKS looks for Indian coach

Punjab Kings are looking for a replacement for Trevor Bayliss with the franchise keen on hiring an Indian head coach.

According to reports, they are eager to get VVS Laxman on board but it is out of question now with the former India batter extending his term as head of the BCCI's National Cricket Academy.

