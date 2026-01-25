Star India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life is in the spotlight once again, as videos of him with popular presenter Shefali Bagga have gone viral on social media. Chahal and former Bigg Boss contestant Bagga were spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai, leading to social media chatter regarding the possible reason behind their meet-up. Chahal's public appearance with Bagga comes amidst further online speculation regarding his personal life. Recently, Chahal and social media personality RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on social media, having previously been linked.

Neither Chahal nor Bagga made any comments regarding their meet-up, despite being filmed by curious spectators. The two were reportedly seen together after dinner, as clips and videos of them went viral on social media.

Chahal's personal life has been a talking point among netizens for some time now, particularly following his high-profile divorce from choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma in 2025.

Eagle-eyed social media users recently noticed that Chahal and RJ Mahvash are no longer following each other. The duo had been linked after Chahal's divorce.

Not only did Chahal and Mahvash unfollow each other, but the two also shared a couple of cryptic posts on social media that sent fans talking.

"90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time, fixing my life," Mahvash wrote on one of her Instagram stories. Soon after, she further wrote, "Sending some peace your way".

Meanwhile, taking to Instagram on Friday, Chahal shared a picture with a caption that read: "Krishna says to Arjun... Not every person deserves your explanation; sometimes it's okay to be silent and let them assume that you are wrong."

While Chahal had previously denied rumours of having a deeper relationship with Mahvash, the duo unfollowing each other and Chahal's subsequent meet-up with Shefali Bagga has certainly raised the eyebrows of users on social media.