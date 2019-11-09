 
Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni, Kuldeep Yadav

Updated: 09 November 2019 18:36 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a throwback picture with former India captain MS Dhoni and fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Yuzvendra Chahal posted a throwback picture on social media with MS Dhoni and Kuldeep Yadav. © Twitter

Yuzvendra Chahal, India leg-spinner, took to Twitter to share a picture with former India captain, MS Dhoni and fellow spinner, Kuldeep Yadav. "#throwback #memories," Yuzvendra Chahal captioned the image. The image is from India's "fun day out" ahead of their World Cup 2019 campaign in England. While Chahal has been a part of the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh, Kuldeep Yadav is still waiting for a chance in the shortest format of the game. Kuldeep Yadav last played a T20I in February 2019.

In the T20I series, Bangladesh stunned India with a seven-wicket win in the series opener in Delhi. After losing to Bangladesh for the first time in a T20I, Chahal told reporters that there is no pressure from the management and the team is willing to learn from their mistakes.

"A couple of matches can go wrong but there is no pressure from the management. The only thing is that we shouldn't repeat the mistakes that we commit in any particular match," Chahal said.

The hosts came back strongly to take the second game thanks to Rohit Sharma's inning of 85 off 43 balls. 

India were chasing 154 runs to level the series and India skipper smashed Bangladesh bowling attack to all parts of the ground to help India level the series 1-1.

The three-match series will be decided in Nagpur when both teams lock horns in the final T20I on Sunday.

After the T20I series, India will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14.

Comments
