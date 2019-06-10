 
Yuvraj Singh's Decision To Retire Was His Own, Says Mother Shabnam Singh

Updated: 10 June 2019 17:23 IST

Yuvraj Singh represented India in over 400 international matches across all formats after making his debut in 2000.

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh was the man of the series in India's 2011 World Cup triumph. © AFP

Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday during an event in Mumbai. Yuvraj had an illustrious international career that lasted for 19 years where the southpaw played over 400 matches for India across all formats. Yuvraj Singh was the man of the series in India's 2011 World Cup triumph. Also, he performed consistently during the 2007 inaugural T20 world and even managed to smash Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. After the announcement, Yuvraj's mother Shabnam Singh told media that it was Yuvraj's own decision to bid adieu to all forms of cricket. 

"It was his decision to retire. Well, he has had a good career. He has won all the major tournaments, a very good accomplishment for him. He has done India proud. A mother can only stand in the back and appreciate his son," Shabnam Singh told ANI.

In 2016, the explosive all-rounder tied the knot with Bollywood actor Hazel Keech. Addressing the media after Yuvraj's announcement, Hazel elucidated that before meeting Yuvraj, she had no clue about cricket.

"As a wife, it is not my place to tell him what to do. He has my full support on the retirement decision. I did not watch cricket before meeting Yuvi. When Yuvi's cricketing kit arrived in 2014, I saw him crying," said Hazel.

"I didn't understand the emotion at that point. I guess only cricketers can understand how it is to get picked for the national team," added Keech.

The 37-year-old attracted eyeballs of world cricket with his gravity-defying fielding abilities and effortless power-hitting.

"Only if I could articulate what cricket has done for me, to me! But let me tell you this, cricket has given me everything I have. It is the reason why I sit here today," said Yuvraj, whose on-field exploits defined India's last two World Cup triumphs.

Big events brought out the best in him, be it his international cricket entry at 2000 ICC Champions Trophy, the mind-numbing batting exhibition at the inaugural 2007 World Twenty20 or the all-round performance at 2011 World Cup.

Yuvraj on the other hand, concluded the press gathering by thanking everyone and said that he would continue to devote his time to assisting cancer patients through his 'YouWeCan' Foundation.

(With ANI inputs)

Topics mentioned in this article
Highlights
  • Yuvraj Singh announced retirement from all forms of cricket.
  • The 37-year-old had an illustrious 19-year long international career.
  • Yuvraj represented India in more than 400 international matches.
