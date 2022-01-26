Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech have been blessed with a baby boy. The former cricketer announced the news on Thursday on Twitter. Taking to the social media platform, the 2011 ODI World Cup winner thanked god and also wrote a small note for his fans, family and friends. "To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world", the cricketer's post said.

"Love, Hazel and Yuvraj", he further added.

Here is the tweet:

Yuvraj's post was well-received by fans and members of the cricket fraternity, who pass their congratulated the couple.

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, "Many congratulations brother. I'm sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi."

Many congratulations brother. I'm sure you will be an amazing father. Lots of love to the little one. Regards to bhabhi. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 25, 2022

Hazel also posted an identical post on Instagram and updated fans with the news.

Hazel's post also received plenty of well-wishes from famous celebrities.

Actress Pragya Kapoor wrote, "congratulations!!! What wonderful news @hazelkeechofficial @yuvisofficial".

Promoted

Meanwhile Ranvijay Singha reacted with a heart emoji.

Yuvraj and Hazel were married on November 30, 2016