Cricket in India is more than just a sport; it is a shared emotion that binds generations. For those who grew up in the early 2000s, the names Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Ashish Nehra, and Ajit Agarkar evoke a special kind of nostalgia. From the iconic NatWest final to the 2003 World Cup journey, these men defined an era of fearlessness. Seeing them together again isn't just a reunion; it's a trip down memory lane for millions of fans.

A selfie featuring these legendary stars of the Indian "Golden Era" has gone viral, sending social media into a frenzy. The image, shared by actor Angad Bedi, son of the late legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi captures the former teammates sharing a light-hearted moment. Accompanying the cricketers was popular sports presenter Gaurav Kapur. Bedi captioned the post "D BOYZ CLUB," perfectly summing up the camaraderie of the group.

The picture serves as a powerful reminder of the 2000s, a decade where this "gang" changed the face of Indian cricket. Fans were quickly reminded of the 2002 NatWest Trophy win, where Yuvraj and Kaif's historic partnership stunned England at Lord's. The group also featured heavily in India's 2003 World Cup campaign and the subsequent World Cup victories in 2007 (T20) and 2011 (ODI).

Today, while they have hung up their boots, they remain deeply rooted in the game. Ajit Agarkar currently serves as the Chairman of Selectors for the Indian men's team, while Ashish Nehra has earned accolades as a successful IPL coach. Sehwag and Kaif continue to entertain fans from the commentary box, and Yuvraj remains a mentor to the next generation of stars like Shubman Gill. This "selfie for the ages" proves that while players retire, the bond of the 2000s "gang" remains unbreakable.