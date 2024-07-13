Legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was at his fluent best as India Champions blew away Australia Champions in the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends (WCL). Yuvraj hammered 59 runs off just 28 balls, smashing four 4s and five 6s, to help India post a mammoth 254/6 in Northampton. During his playing days, Yuvraj had developed a knack of performing in big games, especially against Australia. It was deja-vu all over again for Australia as Yuvraj came back to haunt them, with fans suggesting that the former India all-rounder still owns the Aussies.

Here's how Internet reacted:

Yuvraj Singh is a Beast vs Australia



84 (80) vs AUS (CT 2000 SF)

70 (30) vs AUS (T20 WC 2007 SF)

57* (65) vs AUS (WC 2011 QF)

60 (43) vs AUS (T20 WC 2014)

59 (28) vs AUS (WCL 2024)



India Vs Australia WCL #YuvrajSingh #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/qsWVwnUh5M — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) July 13, 2024

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in Semifinal vs Australia



My Childhood. My Present. pic.twitter.com/qR9j0zrqaR — KKR (@KKRWeRule) July 12, 2024

Yuvraj Singh still owning Australia in knockout matches. pic.twitter.com/7wQUniDTUv — Vipul Ghatol (@Vipul_Espeaks) July 12, 2024

Yuvraj Singh against Australia in a semi-final >>> pic.twitter.com/ZZOiavd5TN — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 12, 2024

Yuvraj Singh and Australia in knock out games.



Made for Each Other.pic.twitter.com/F2r23AGIxq — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) July 13, 2024

Coming back to the match, Robin Uthappa (65), Yuvraj, Yusuf Pathan (51) and Irfan Pathan (50) all smashed quickfire half-centuries to steer India Champions to a big total of 254/6.

In reply, Australia were restricted to 168/7 as Dhawal Kulkarni and Pawan Negi took two wicket each. India will now take on Pakistan in final.

After losing to the Pakistani champions by 68 runs in the group stage, the Suresh Raina-led India Champions will have to get revenge over their arch-rivals in Saturday's final.

Afridi affirmed that the players are determined to play in the final, and if they face their bitter rivals, India, in the final, it would provide great entertainment to the fans.

"All the teams' players are determined to win the semi-final and make it to the final [...] fans will get great entertainment if Pakistan vs India takes place," Former Pakistan captain, Afridi said, as quoted from Geo News.

Pakistan Champions batters have displayed great intent throughout the tournament. Sharjeel Khan (209 runs) and Shoaib Malik (204 runs) are two of the top five scorers in the tournament. Sohaib Maqsood, with 182 runs, is another Pakistan batter to feature in the list of top-ten run-scorers.

Pakistan lost only a single game in the five matches during the group stage. They got the better of Australia, India, the West Indies, and England. South Africa was the only team to make Pakistan taste defeat in the group stage.

(With ANI Inputs)