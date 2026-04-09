Yuvraj Singh was one of the main architects of India's domination at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. In a team full of superstars, Yuvraj was the Player of the Tournament in both marquee events that India won under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. While Yuvraj is the holder of many feats, his six sixes against Stuart Broad at the 2007 T20 World Cup still evoke pure nostalgia. In the match at Durban, Yuvraj slammed Broad for six sixes in the 19th over, on the way to scoring a 12-ball half-century.

There is a popular story on social media that former IPL chairman Lalit Modi gifted Yuvraj Singh a car for his six sixes. Yuvraj Singh has finally revealed the actual story.

"He said to me that if someone hits six sixes, I'm going to give him a Ferrari. It just happened, and I was like, 'Where's my Ferrari?' He promised a Porsche 911, and I asked, 'Where's my Porsche?' He said, 'You will get your car.' I asked, 'What if I win the next game? Do I upgrade to a Ferrari?' He said, 'No, no, no, you will only get a Porsche.' But I actually got my car from him," Yuvraj Singh said on The Overlap Cricket.

"I got a BMW M5. He did deliver. He is a man of his word."

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, who left India in 2010 amid allegations related to tax evasion, money laundering, and proxy ownership linked to the IPL, made a controversial remark while responding to Vaughan's post.

Yuvraj also revealed what transpired between him and Stuart Broad's father, Chris, after he hit the six sixes.

"After the fifth six, I smiled at him and said, 'We're even now, mate. The next one's for me.' His dad, Chris Broad, was the match referee. He came and told me, 'You almost finished my son's career!' He said, 'You need to sign a shirt for Stuart.' On my India shirt, I wrote to Stuart that I've been hit for five sixes, I know how it feels, and I hope you go on to become the best. Lately, I heard that when Chris gave him that shirt, he threw it in the bin!" he said.

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