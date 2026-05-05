American YouTuber Darren Watkins Jr., also known as IShowSpeed or Speed, has gone viral once again after his visit to the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in Antigua. Speed, who boasts a following of almost 55 million, has been drawing massive crowds during his Caribbean tour. In a viral video, Speed can be seen playing cricket with West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph at the stadium in North Sound, Antigua. In the video, Speed is standing behind the non-striker's end, watching Joseph bowl one outside the off stump.

Wearing an Antigua and Barbuda jersey, Speed then decides to have a go at fast bowling - or rather, throwing.

After successfully throwing the ball at the stumps with an illegal action, Speed made a loud appeal to Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli.

"I might be the greatest. Virat Kohli, call me... ICC call me, Mumbai cricket team call me," Speed can be heard shouting in the video.

"Virat Kohli, bruh, you might need to call me."

| WATCH: Speed hits a wicket while playing cricket, then starts saying he needs to get signed to a cricket team



"Virat Kohli call me... ICC call me, Mumbai cricket team call me" pic.twitter.com/IXAI2z7D4C — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) May 3, 2026

Speed is often seen at several sporting events, the most recent being WrestleMania. He is also an avid follower of cricket. He came to India during the 2023 World Cup and was seen wearing the Indian jersey.

In the same video, the YouTuber is seen playing a cricket match in which one of his friends plays a poor shot. "That's Babar Azam stuff," IShowSpeed says. He then plays a good shot and adds, "Shoutout to my homie Virat Kohli, baby."

Speed had expressed his disappointment after Kohli retired from Test cricket last year.

"This s**t is sad. All the legends are retiring, bro. All the legends are retiring, man. Ain't no f**king way you just retired! Ain't no f**king way he just retired! And, they just won an ICC! Why is he retiring if they just won the ICC? Like, what the f**k?! This gotta be fake. Why would he retire at 36 if he just won the ICC? Why would he do that?" said Kohli.

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