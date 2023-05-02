Virat Kohli remained a busy man in Royal Challengers Bangalore's win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday, being involved in a number of on-field battles. The RCB batter's heated argument with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir became one of the most talked-about topics on social media. But, it all started with Kohli's altercation with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq while the latter was batting. On Tuesday morning, Naveen took to Instagram to post a story that seems to have been a response to Kohli on the on-field altercation.

"You get what you deserve that's how it should and that's how it goes", he wrote in the Instagram story, seemingly taking a dig at Kohli.

Earlier, Kohli had also taken to Instagram, sharing a cryptic post where he spoke about facts and truths.

"Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth," posted Virat Kohli in his Instagram story referring to the quote attributed to Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius Antoninus.

The altercation between Kohli and Gambhir took place after RCB bowled LSG out for 108, scoring 126/9 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to take his side to victory.

Kohli had celebrated the fall of the LSG wickets during their innings in his trademark animated aggression. He was seen blowing kisses to the crowd.

Virat Kohli told Naveen-ul-haq that he is equal to his foot dust.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Kohli and the Lucknow Super Giants' Team mentor Gambhir both admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Apart from this, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also fined 50 percent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct. Naveen-ul-Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

In the previous encounter between the two sides last month, LSG team mentor Gambhir had signalled the RCB home crowd to be quiet after LSG's narrow win. Not only did Kohli blow kisses at the Lucknow crowd when their team lost a wicket, but he also emulated Gambhir by pressing his finger to his lips emulating the keep silent sign.

After the match ended, the two shook hands and things looked fine.

LSG opener Kyle Mayers then walked up to Kohli and started speaking something when Gambhir came and took Mayers away. A little while after this incident, visuals from the match showed Gautam Gambhir animatedly speaking to Virat Kohli. Other players, including KL Rahul, and support staff were seen separating the two. Kohli was then seen having a lengthy chat with LSG captain KL Rahul.

