Former Australia cricketer David Warner was thoroughly unimpressed with Steve Smith's reaction to being given out during Day 3 of the first Test between Australia and Bangladesh. Smith was given out caught behind on 3 after appearing to nick a delivery off Ebadot Hossain. However, Smith signalled for a review even before umpire Kumar Dharmasena could raise his finger. Warner criticised Smith for his reaction, as the veteran batter had seemingly challenged the umpire's decision before it had even been made.

It seemed like Bangladesh had got Smith's prized wicket, with a loud noise appearing to confirm that he had indeed nicked the ball.

However, Smith was so sure that he hadn't nicked it that he asked for a DRS review even before Dharmasena could signal him out. That reaction did not sit well with his former teammate Warner.

"I just don't like the way that Steve's reacted there. You can't do that," Warner said on commentary.

As it turned out, Smith's hunch was correct. The review confirmed that Smith had not edged the ball, but instead his bat had touched the ground, causing the noise.

Despite being proven right about his call to review the decision, Warner remained unhappy over Smith's immediate reaction to being given out.

"I just don't think you can do that," Warner said after the incident.

Smith went on to make 44, adding to his first innings score of 71. Bangladesh managed to get Smith out before the end of Day 3, as Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up his wicket.

It wasn't the first time in the Test that Smith had been at the centre of a caught-behind dismissal. In the first innings, he had been given not out to a caught-behind appeal, but he later confessed that he felt he'd edged the ball. On that occasion, DRS had again confirmed that there was no bat on ball.

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