Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hailed his team's historic nine-wicket victory over Australia in Darwin as the country's biggest win in any format while praising the growing impact of fast bowlers in Test cricket. Bangladesh registered their first Test win in Australia after bowling the hosts out for 198 and 284 before chasing down a target of 57 with nine wickets in hand. Shanto said he was proud of the team's performance and credited the players for their hard work and improved mindset towards Test cricket.

"Very happy, proud of myself and the way the boys played. We did a lot of hard work," Shanto said after the match.

The Bangladesh skipper highlighted the transformation in the team's approach to Test cricket, particularly the increasing importance given to fast bowlers.

"That is the biggest change for Bangladesh in Test format. Earlier, five years ago, pacers didn't want to play Tests. But we've been playing lots of Test cricket and they are giving importance to Test format. They want to play, want to perform, want to be world-class. That is the mindset they now have," he said.

Shanto also credited senior players Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque for encouraging the younger generation to embrace the longest format.

Talking about opener Tanzid Hasan, who scored 101 in Bangladesh's first innings, Shanto praised the youngster for adapting his aggressive white-ball approach to Test cricket.

"He attacks in the white-ball game, but in this Test he was calm and played shots on the ball's merit. As a top-order batter, we want him to have impact and he did it," Shanto said.

Asked if the victory was Bangladesh's finest moment, Shanto described it as the country's biggest achievement so far.

"This is the biggest win so far for Bangladesh in any format. Going forward, we want to do something special in the future," he said.

Bangladesh's victory was built on a strong all-round effort. Hasan Mahmud claimed six wickets in Australia's first innings, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took five wickets in the second innings. Tanzid's century and contributions from Shanto and Mehidy helped Bangladesh post 426.

Shanto said the team would need to maintain the same discipline in the second Test, stressing the importance of playing good cricket across all five days.

"We have that evidence but we have to play good cricket. We have to play five days of good cricket. If we play session by session, if the lower order keeps chipping in, those are the things," he said.

The victory gave Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series and marked a landmark moment for the side in Test cricket.

Coming to the match, Australia were bowled out for 198 in their first innings and managed 284 in the second innings to set Bangladesh a target of 57. The visitors completed the chase comfortably with Mominul Haque unbeaten on 30 and Shadman Islam not out on 25.

Bangladesh had laid the foundation for the victory with a strong first-innings total of 426. Tanzid Hasan, who scored his maiden Test ton, top-scored with 101, while Najmul Hossain Shanto contributed 84 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz made a crucial 65.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood was the standout bowler in the first innings, claiming six wickets for 89 runs, but Bangladesh's substantial first-innings lead put the hosts under pressure.

Australia struggled in their first innings and were dismissed for 198. Steve Smith offered resistance with a 71-run knock, but Hasan Mahmud's six-wicket haul for 55 runs helped Bangladesh bowl out the hosts cheaply. Ebadot Hossain also claimed two wickets.

Australia showed greater fight in their second innings, with Cameron Green scoring 104 and Steve Smith adding 44. However, Bangladesh's bowlers again kept control of the innings.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed five wickets for 56 runs, while Hasan Mahmud took three for 66 as Australia were dismissed for 284.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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