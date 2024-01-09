Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been missing in action since the Cricket World Cup 2023 after suffering a heel injury. The veteran fast bowler was the top wicket-taker in the competition but the injury meant that he was not available for the South Africa tour and he will also end up missing the Afghanistan T20I series. While some reports claimed that he can even miss the first two Test matches against England, the fast bowler has revealed a tentative date for his return from injury.

“My rehabilitation is well on track, and the medical experts at NCA are happy with my progress.

There is a slight stiffness in my ankle, but that's fine. I have started my training sessions, and I

believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series. I am targeting the series for my

return,” Shami was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

India will face England in a five-match Test series starting January 25.

India were unable to win their maiden Test series in South Africa but the series ended 1-1. Shami was all praise for his fellow fast bowlers - Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah - and he went on to say that in his opinion, India have 'one of the world's best pace attacks' in the world.

“We did well in the second Test (against South Africa). Everyone pitched in, and our bowling

effort was brilliant. It was a brilliant comeback by India to level the series. Unfortunately, I

missed it because of an injury, but I want to get back to competitive cricket as soon as possible.

Hopefully, you can see me back in action against England."

“I can say with confidence that we are one of the world's best pace attacks. You saw that during

the ODI World Cup. In the South Africa series, Jasprit and Siraj bowled brilliantly in the second

Test. All I can say is that our pace attack is good enough to challenge any team in the world," he added.