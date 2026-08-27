Anushka Sharma will captain India A in the three-match T20 series, while Yastika Bhatia will lead the One-Day and multi-day teams as the BCCI women's selection committee on Thursday announced the squads for Australia A's upcoming tour of the country. Sayali Satghare will be Anushka's deputy in the T20s, while Anushka will serve as vice-captain to Bhatia in both the One-Day and multi-day formats. The tour starts on September 12 and comprises three T20s, three One-Day matches and a four-day multi-day fixture, with the T20 series to be played in New Chandigarh, the One-Day matches at the PCA Stadium in Mohali and the multi-day game in Dharamshala.

The T20s will be played on September 12, 15 and 17 in New Chandigarh.

The One-Day matches are scheduled for September 20, 23 and 25 in Mohali, while the four-day multi-day fixture will be played from September 29 to October 2 in Dharamshala.

India A squad for T20s: Anushka Sharma (C), Sayali Satghare (VC), Vrinda Dinesh, Sujata Dey, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Shipra Giri (WK), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (WK), Tanuja Kanwer, Minnu Mani, Vaishnavi Sharma, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Simran Dil Bahadur.

India A squad for One-Day matches: Yastika Bhatia (C) (WK), Anushka Sharma (VC), Vrinda Dinesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Uma Chetry (WK), Minnu Mani, Amandeep Kaur, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Akshita Bhagat.

India A squad for the Multi-Day match: Yastika Bhatia (C) (WK), Anushka Sharma (VC), Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Tejal Hasabnis, Nikki Prasad, Mamata Madiwala (WK), Sushree Dibyadarshini, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita, Shabnam Shakeel, Akshita Bhagat.

Australia Women's A tour of India: 1st T20, September 12, 2nd T20 September 15, 3rd T20 September 17; Matches to be played in New Chandigarh.

1st One-Day match September 20, 2nd One-Day September 23, 3rd One-Day September 25, Venue: PCA Stadium, Mohali.

Multi-Day match September 29 to October 2, Venue: Dharamsala.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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