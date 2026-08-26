Indian cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is still part of Rajasthan Royals' plans for IPL 2027 despite chatter around a possible trade deal, according to a report by Revsportz. Media reports claimed that Jaiswal can be part of a trade deal with Mumbai Indians which will also involved hardik Pandya. However, RR sources claimed that Jaiswal has not informed the franchise about any desire to leave. “He (Jaiswal) hasn't told us anything (about leaving the franchise),” a top Royals functionary told RevSportz. “We are planning things for the next season with him firmly on our roster. We have heard some rumours, but from our side, Jaiswal is very much our player.”

Meanwhile, Jaiswal and Sri Lanka seamer Asitha Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee for an on-field altercation on day one of the second Test in Colombo.

The duo was also handed a demerit point each.

The players were involved in a confrontation after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal in the 17th over of India's first innings. Jaiswal walked towards Fernando and the two exchanged words, following which Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leant in, resulting in their heads making contact.

"Both players admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings," ICC said in a statement.

"Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).

"In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of Fernando and Jaiswal, both of whom did not have any previous offences in the preceding 24-month period," the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

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