Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has advocated for stricter punishments after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando walked away with a small fine following their on-field altercation on Day 1 of the ongoing second Test in Colombo. Both Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fees for breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct. Taking to X, Manjrekar suggested that the fine wasn't enough and vouched for a stricter punishment to ensure that there is no room for any kind of physical contact in cricket.

Manjrekar also recalled the incident involving teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who almost came to blows with Sri Lanka A players during the tri-series involving A teams earlier this year. The cricketer-turned-commentator urged the ICC and BCCI to ensure such incidents don't happen again.

"Dear @icc & @bcci...Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal... if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It's not good for the sport & crucially their own future too," Manjrekar wrote on X.

Dear @icc & @bcci...

Vaibhav for Ind A recently & now Jaiswal... if you keep letting them get away with such behaviour, you train them to repeat such behaviour. It's not good for the sport & crucially their own future too. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Jaiswal and Fernando were also handed a demerit point each. The players were involved in a confrontation after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal in the 17th over of India's first innings.

Jaiswal walked towards Fernando and the two exchanged words, following which Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal. In response, Jaiswal leant in, resulting in their heads making contact.

Before start of play on day two, Jaiswal had defended his actions saying "If you don't know what he said then please don't make your judgment if anyone cross the line we need to let them know this India will fight and reply".

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