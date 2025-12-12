India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a part of the team's plans in all three formats but isn't an absolute starter in the playing XI yet. Jaiswal opens alongside KL Rahul for India in Tests, the only format where he has more or less cemented his place in the team. But, in ODIs and T20Is, India have other options at present. With the management looking to finalise its plans and squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, Jaiswal sent a clear message to head coach Gautam Gambhir and others about his ambitions.

"My dream is to play the T20 World Cup, but I try to focus on my game and will wait for my time," Jaiswal said during 'Agenda Aaj Tak' conclave. When asked about future captaincy ambitions, Jaiswal said that he does want to see himself leading the national team one day. "Yes, if I get a chance, I would like to lead India," he said.

Jaiswal might have been a starter for India in ODIs but the presence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the team makes sealing an opening spot extremely difficult for him. But, Jaiswal isn't getting disheartened about the lack of chances. Rather, he is keen to learn from the veteran duo.

"When they (RoKo) are there, it is great for us as they discuss the game. They share their experiences. The intensity with which they have played and won games for India, they are like inspiration. They tell us about the mistakes they made in their younger days and how we can avoid making those mistakes," Jaiswal said.

"When they aren't there, we all miss them. If they are there, we all feel relaxed. When I was playing the third ODI, Rohit bhai told me to relax and remain calm and take time as he would take risks. How many people will do that? Similarly Virat paaji, gave me small targets and told me that we will have to win it ourselves."