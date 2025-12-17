Young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after experiencing heavy stomach cramps during the day. Jaiswal was playing for Mumbai against Rajasthan in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Pune. Mumbai registered a thrilling three-wicket win in the high-scoring encounter but Jaiswal had to admitted to Aditya Birla Hospital with acute gastroenteritis, as per a report by the Times of India. The 23-year-old batter scored 15 off 16 balls as Mumbai chased down the target of 217.

The report further stated that Jaiswal had been suffering with stomach cramps throughout the game and his condition worsened after the match.

At the hospital, he underwent an ultrasound and a CT scan and received proper medical attention. He was later advised to continue his medication and take adequate rest.

Talking about the match, Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 72 and Sarfaraz Khan's brutal 22-ball 73 powered Mumbai to a three-wicket victory over Rajasthan in their Super League Group B clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rahane scored 72 off 41 balls (7 fours, 3 sixes) but it was Sarfaraz who went all guns blazing in yet another chase in excess of 200, clobbering seven sixes and six fours to make 73 off only 22 balls.

Chasing 217, Mumbai never took the foot off the pedal and despite losing wickets in a heap they remained on track for another commanding win, overhauling the target with 11 balls to spare with Rahane anchoring the pursuit.

Mumbai were undeterred in chase despite losing Jaiswal (15) after a 41-run opening stand with Rahane, who then teamed up with Sarfaraz to put on another 111 off only 39 balls for the second wicket.

Sarfaraz fell to Manav Suthar (4-0-23-3) after a whirlwind knock laden with powerful hits down the ground which saw Mumbai stutter as they lost wickets in heaps.

While Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) and all-rounders Sairaj Patil (4), Suryansh Shedge (10) and skipper Shardul Thakur (2) failed to give Rahane the support, he found it in Atharva Ankolekar.

Coming in at No 8, Ankolekar hit three sixes and a four to make a nine-ball 26 which put Mumbai on top again, and Rahane took the defending champions over the finish line with Shams Mulani (4 not out) in company.

(With PTI Inputs)