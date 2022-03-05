Out of the knockout race, Delhi gave a good account of themselves after following on to reach 83 for no loss in their second innings on the third day of their final Ranji Trophy elite group H match against Chhattisgarh on Saturday. At stumps on day three, India's latest U-19 World Cup-winning team skipper Yash Dhull was batting on unbeaten 56 off 78 balls, while Dhruv Shorey was not out on 26 off 26 balls. Dhull, playing his maiden Ranji Trophy season, struck nine boundaries during his knock, while Shorey hit two fours.

Delhi still trail Chhattisgarh by 104 runs with a day's play remaining in the match.

Earlier, resuming at their overnight score of 108 for 3 in reply to Chhattisgarh's 482 for 9 declared, Delhi folded for 295 in 95.3 overs.

Nitish Rana, who resumed at his overnight score of 20, struck 71 off 152 balls with the help of nine boundaries and one six, while Jonty Sidhu (25) added 17 runs to his previous day's score before getting out.

Lalit Yadav (60) made a fine half-century off 111 balls while skipper Pradeep Sangwan (17) and Ishant Sharma (16) also contributed useful runs with the bat to take Delhi close to the 300-run mark.

Shubham Agarwal (3/74) and Sumit Ruikar (3/45) and Ravi Kiran (3/73) scalped three wickets each for Chhattisgarh.

Jharkhand eye win against Tamil Nadu

In the other Group H match, Jharkhand were sniffing a win against formidable Tamil Nadu, needing just 104 runs on the final day with six wickets in hand.

Right-arm pacer Rahul Shukla (5/29) returned with a five-wicket haul while Shahbaz Nadeem (2/35) and Anukul Roy (2/29) also chipped in with wickets to bundle out TN for 152 in their second innings to set Jharkhand a target of 212 for an outright win.

Chasing, skipper Saurabh Tiwary was unbeaten on 41 in the company of wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra (25 not out) as Jharkhand reached 102 for four in 39 overs.

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/25) picked up two wickets for Tamil Nadu.

Brief Scores: Chhattisgarh: 482 for 9 declared in 145 overs (Amandeep Khare 156 not out, Shashank Singh 122, Ajay Mandal 63; Vikas Mishra 6/124) vs Delhi: 295 all out & 83 for no loss in 24 overs (Yash Dhull 56 not out, Dhruv Shorey 26 not out). Tamil Nadu: 285 & 152 all out in 54.2 overs (Baba Indrajith 52; Rahul Shukla 5/29) vs Jharkhand: 226 & 102 for 4 in 39 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 41 not out; Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore 2/25).