Fresh allegations have been pointed towards Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCHighlights Missing B) pacer Yash Dayal. A woman from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh had recently accused the 27-year-old of exploitation under the promise of marriage, and has now put further accusations at the cricketer. The woman, who earlier accused Dayal of emotional, mental and physical exploitation, has now stated that he had multiple affairs during their four-and-a-half years together, and accused him of using money, fame and power to cover-up the case. The woman also revealed that she has been in touch with another women who has also claimed to have been cheated on by Dayal.

"I stayed at Yash Dayal's house for 15 days. He even took me on a trip to Ooty. I have been at his home many times, and have spent time with his family. Yash Dayal and his family kept raising hopes by giving assurance of marriage," the woman from Ghaziabad alleged, in a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

"Yash Dayal has made attempts to manipulate the case with money, but I have full faith in the law. The police have said that Yash Dayal has been sent a notice," said the woman, accusing the pacer of covering up the case using power, fame and money.

The woman has stated that her doubts about Dayal having affairs with other women were confirmed when she was reached out to by another woman on April 17, 2025, who had reportedly also provided proof of Dayal cheating and speaking to multiple other women.

The Ghaziabad-based woman also stated that she is aware of Dayal having affairs with at least three other women.

"I could have walked away, but how would I know he was cheating? He never showed it. I left it to God, but when his family started speaking badly about me, I decided to take legal steps," the woman said, as per the report.

"I had left him to God's mercy, but after that Yash Dayal and his family spoke very badly. There is a thing called self-respect in love, which girls lose.

"I am also fighting for the little girl with whom Yash Dayal did wrong. Yash Dayal is hiding, let him stay hidden. This is what his family and he have done," she added.

When it comes to cricket, Dayal won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), whilst he was also part of the India Test team in 2024.