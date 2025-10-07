Mohammed Siraj rose from humble beginnings and has now established himself as a star of modern Indian cricket. Siraj has become a regular of the Indian Test side, earning appreciation for his tireless bowling. Throughout his journey, Siraj has faced a number of highs and lows, often also receiving criticism on social media. However, the pacer has now revealed a priceless piece of advice given to him by legendary former India captain MS Dhoni, in order to handle the tough moments better.

"I remember when I joined the India team, MS Dhoni had told me, 'Kisi ki baaton mein nahin aana. Jab tu acha karega, toh poori duniya tumhare saath rahegi, aur jab kharaab karega, yahi duniya tujhe gaali degi' (Don't pay attention to what others say. When you are performing well, the entire world will be with you, and when you aren't, they will abuse you)," revealed Siraj on the Indian Express Idea Exchange.

Siraj also expressed how one can go from hero to zero in the space of one match.

"In one match, you were the hero, and the next match you're zero? How can people change so fast? I realized I don't need any outside opinions. What matters to me is what my family thinks and what my teammates think of me," Siraj stated.

Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers as they clinched a dominant victory over West Indies in the first Test in October.

Siraj scalped four wickets in the first innings and three in the second, even outshining pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, as India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs.

Earlier this year, after taking 23 wickets in five Tests against England, Siraj became only the third Indian pacer to take 20 or more wickets in multiple Test series, following in the footsteps of Kapil Dev and Bumrah.