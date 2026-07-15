The World Test Championship was launched a few years ago to boost interest in Test cricket. In its current format, the WTC is played in a two-year cycle. Recently, at the International Cricket Council's annual conference in Edinburgh, some interesting ideas came up. According to a report by the BBC, one "subject which gained some traction" was the possibility of adding semi-finals to the WTC.

An ICC working group, headed by New Zealand board member Roger Twose, is working to expand the tournament to include Afghanistan, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

The report added that there is a proposal on the table to "reduce the 50-over World Cup from 14 teams to 12, along with the addition of a 'Super Seven' stage. This could even be in place for the 2027 edition, which is being co-hosted by South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe."

A T20 World Cup format tweak may also be under review, with the 'Super Eight' stage increasing to a 'Super 10'.

Meanwhile, the governing board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has endorsed the continuation of the Development Pathway Programme for Afghan refugee women cricketers and also reconstituted the Special Taskforce, assigning it the responsibility of developing a roadmap for them to participate in the ICC's qualification pathways by 2030.

The ICC Board, at its Annual Conference in Edinburgh, also approved the appointment of its Independent Director, Dr Ros Rivaz, and ICC Chief Executives' Committee member Sarah Keane to the Special Task Force. They join the Task Force alongside its existing members (from the BCCI, Cricket Australia and the England & Wales Cricket Board) and will support the ongoing oversight of the programme, seeking to balance the imperatives of exposure, representation and enhanced competitive standards for the women, the ICC informed in a release on Monday.

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