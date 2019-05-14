 
Wriddhiman Saha Picked For India 'A' Team, Rishabh Pant Included For One-Day Games

Updated: 14 May 2019 20:42 IST

Wriddhiman Saha makes a return as he has been picked in the India 'A' squad for the multi-day games against West Indies 'A'.

Wriddhiman Saha Picked For India
India 'A' will play three four-day and five one-day matches against West Indies 'A' starting July 11. © AFP

The Indian national selectors on Tuesday picked the India 'A' team for two four-day and five one-day matches against Sri Lanka 'A' to be played from May 25 and also the 'A' team for the West Indies 'A' tour. The team is set to play three four-day and five one-day matches against West Indies 'A' starting July 11. Interestingly, Wriddhiman Saha makes a return as he has been picked in the India 'A' squad for the multi-day games against West Indies 'A' while K.S. Bharat is the second-choice keeper.

Rishabh Pant has been named in the squad for the five one-day games with Manish Pandey named skipper. Shreyas Iyer will lead the team in the three four-day games against West Indies 'A'.

This tour could be the perfect opportunity for Saha to impress the selectors having lost his place in the Test team to Pant after he injured his shoulder.

The one-day series against West Indies 'A' will also be the perfect ground for Pant to prepare for the battle when the two national teams meet after the grueling World Cup in England and Wales.

In the series at home against Sri Lanka, while Ishan Kishan has been named skipper of the four-day leg of the series, Priyank Panchal is the captain of the one-day games against Lanka.

India A squad for 5 one-day matches against West Indies A: Manish Pandey (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishab Pant (WK), Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

India A squad for 1st and 2nd multi-day matches against West Indies A: Shreyas Iyer (C), PK Panchal, AR Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Shivam Dube, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Mayank Markande, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan

India A squad for 3rd multi-day match against West Indies A: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Shivam Dube, Mayank Markande, K Gowtham, S Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan

India A squad for 2 multi-day matches against Sri Lanka A: Ishan Kishan (C/WK), Anmolpreet Singh, Rituraj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shubman Gill, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Prashant Chopra

India A squad for 5 one-day matches against Sri Lanka A: PK Panchal (C), AR Easwaran, Anmolpreet Singh, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, KS Bharat (WK), Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, A Sarwate, Sandeep Warrier, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Wriddhiman Prasanta Saha Wriddhiman Saha Rishabh Pant Cricket BCCI
Highlights
  • Wriddhiman Saha lost his Test place to Rishabh Pant due to an injury
  • Rishabh Pant is in squad for the one-day games vs West Indies A
  • Manish Pandey will captain the one-day games side vs West Indies A
Now Trending

