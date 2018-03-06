 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Wriddhiman Saha Not Thinking About IPL 2018, Focussed On Getting Fully Fit

Updated: 06 March 2018 21:42 IST

Wriddhiman Saha was bought by former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 5 crore at the IPL auctions earlier this year

Wriddhiman Saha Not Thinking About IPL 2018, Focussed On Getting Fully Fit
Wriddhiman Saha will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018 © AFP

Fit-again India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday said his sole focus is on getting back into the groove and he is not thinking about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) just yet. Saha was bought by former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 5 crore at the IPL auctions earlier this year. The IPL starts on April 7 with Sunrisers taking on Rajasthan Royals at home two days later. During India's recent tour to South Africa, Saha missed the last two Tests due to a hamstring injury he picked up while playing the first rubber.

The highly-rated Bengal stumper did his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and was on Tuesday seen playing for his office outfit.

"I am not thinking about the IPL at the moment. My focus is solely on getting fully fit and match ready," Saha told reporters on the sidelines of his local team Shyambazar club's centenary celebrations at the Eden Gardens here.

"There is still time and I want to think about the IPL when I join the team. I was out of the game for sometime and I really want to get back to match fitness as soon as possible," the 33-year-old added.

In the first Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Saha created the record of having snaffled 10 catches in a single Test, going past M.S. Dhoni, who has nine against his name.

"I felt bad that I had to come back after the first Test. But injuries are part of life as a cricketer and I am happy that the team did well overall on the tour," Saha said.

Asked about the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) tri-series in Sri Lanka which began on Tuesday involving India and Bangladesh, Saha said Rohit Sharma's wards are the hot favourites.

"India are the favourites. We have a strong side and I am hopeful we will do very well."

 

 

Topics : India Cricket Team Wriddhiman Saha Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • My focus is solely on getting fully fit: Saha
  • Saha was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 5 crore
  • Saha got injured in the first Test against South Africa
Related Articles
India vs South Africa: Injured Wriddhiman Saha Out, Dinesh Karthik Roped In For 3rd Test
India vs South Africa: Injured Wriddhiman Saha Out, Dinesh Karthik Roped In For 3rd Test
India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Questions India
India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Questions India's Team Selection For 2nd Test
India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha Breaks MS Dhoni
India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha Breaks MS Dhoni's Record, Claims 10 Victims Behind The Stumps
BCCI Clears South Africa Bound Test Specialists For Ranji Semi-Finals
BCCI Clears South Africa Bound Test Specialists For Ranji Semi-Finals
India Vs Sri Lanka: Wriddhiman Saha Has No Problem Batting At No. 6 Calls It A Flexible Slot
India Vs Sri Lanka: Wriddhiman Saha Has No Problem Batting At No. 6 Calls It A Flexible Slot
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.