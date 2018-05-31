 ;
 
World No Tobacco Day: Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh Urge People To Quit Smoking

Updated: 31 May 2018 16:24 IST

The stars took to social media to pass on this important social message.

Virender Sehwag (L) and VVS Laxman posted messages on Twitter requesting all to quit smoking © AFP

May 31 is World No Tobacco Day and senior cricket stars Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and VVS Laxman posted separate messages on social media urging everyone to quit smoking. Tobacco usage is responsible for deaths of over six million people worldwide according to World Health Organization (WHO). IPL 2018 runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad's mentor Laxman posted a message on his Twitter account. "Smoking leaves an unseen scar, It fills your insides with toxins and tar. Put it out before it puts you out #WorldNoTobaccoDay," he said. Similarly, Sehwag wrote, "Tobacco companies kill their best customers. Please don't consume tobacco, you are not a truck to emit smoke. Do yourself and your loved ones a favour, quit tobacco." Chennai Super Kings bowler Harbhajan Singh asked everyone to be strong and give up smoking. "This #WorldNoTobaccoDay I urge you all to quit smoking and chewing tobacco. Only you have the power to change your lifestyle. Be strong! #KickTheButt", he wrote on Twitter.

Tobacco is one of the most common forms of addiction. Even though scientific evidence has revealed its harmful health effects, the use of tobacco in different forms has seen a dramatic increase, especially in the developing countries.

A Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS-2) report shows that India is the second largest consumer of tobacco products with 28.6 per cent of the population addicted to it in any form. Of this, 10.7 per cent smoke, and 21.4 per cent use Smokeless Tobacco. Of the 346 million global Smokeless Tobacco consumers, India alone has 152.4 million consumers with a substantial increase across all age groups.

