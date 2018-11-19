ICC Savagely Trolls Pakistan Fans With Hilarious Tweet After Receiving Unfair Flak

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) official Twitter handle was in beast mode on Sunday night after coming under a barrage from Pakistan fans. ICC put out a poll on Twitter to ask fans who they thought would contest the Women's World T20 final. The options given were West Indies vs India, West Indies vs England, Australia vs India and Australia vs England. However, the Twitter thread was quickly taken over by angry Pakistan fans, who were incensed by ICC's decision to leave their team out of the reckoning.

Who do you think will contest the @WorldT20 Final?#WT20 — ICC (@ICC) November 18, 2018

Pakistan fans took ICC to task for not including their team in the poll and incorrectly pointed to Pakistan's No.1 ranking.

Where is Pakistan. — GHULAM SHABEER (@Shabeer_jattak) November 19, 2018

ICC IS BLIND AND DEAF I THINK. DOESNT KNOW THE NO 1 team — Kash (@westtrenduk) November 19, 2018

Pakistan is No. one T20 team you forgot to mention it —(@shakeelajmal) November 19, 2018

Naver underestimate @ICC champion — MR JAdooN (@shujahatali23) November 19, 2018

Where is #1 T20 team?? — (@nayaPakistan201) November 19, 2018

Pakistan is number one in t20 ranking but you didn't mention it. — Shamim Balti (@imalone96) November 19, 2018

icc where is world no 1 team. r u blind —(@yaadain40) November 19, 2018

Why u ignored Ranked 1 T20 team #Pakistan? Are you ICC is blind? — TAHIR MARWAT (@marwat33) November 19, 2018

But the ICC came back with an absolute savage troll.

The absolute state of these mentions!



Pakistan didn't get out of the #WT20 group stage guys — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2018

The options given by the ICC were taken from the four teams that have reached the semi-final stage. Unfortunately for the Pakistan fans, their team never made it out of the group stages.

Pakistan fans also wrongly tweeted that their team is ranked No.1 in women's T20Is. Pakistan actually top the rankings in men's T20I cricket but in women's T20I rankings, the team languishes in seventh place.

Pakistan had a torrid time in the ICC Women's World T20 being held in the West Indies. They were in Group B alongside Australia, India, New Zealand and Ireland.

Pakistan won just one match -- against Ireland but were completely outplayed by the rest of the teams in Group B.

India topped Group B thanks to a crushing win over the No.1 ranked Australia women's team. India ended the group stage unbeaten and will now take on England in semi-final 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on November 22 (Nov 23 -- IST).

The first semi-final will be contested between defending champions the Windies and Australia.

The final of the tournament will be played at Antigua on November 24 (Nov 25 -- IST).