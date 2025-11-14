Deepti Sharma, who helped India win their maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a stellar all-round performance, on Thursday returned home to a fitting welcome that included a 10-km roaring roadshow. Thousands of Agra residents lined the streets for the roadshow, organised by the District Cricket Association to honour Deepti, who was adjudged the player of the tournament.

Schoolchildren, cricket enthusiasts, dignitaries, and members of various social and sports organisations joined the event, waving flags and showering flowers along the route.

More than 150 police and traffic personnel were deployed to manage security and traffic during the celebrations.

"It feels like a dream come true. I still can't sink it in. After so many years of heartbreak, I've finally returned home to Agra with the World Cup. I could never have imagined such a roadshow happening for me or any other player," said an overwhelmed Deepti.

"If we continue to work hard like this, we'll keep winning more trophies. Seeing all the kids here makes me feel that I've been able to inspire them," she added.