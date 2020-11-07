Currently top of the points table, Trailblazers face Supernovas in the final league match of the ongoing 2020 Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Trailblazers defeated Velocity by nine wickets on Thursday, to grab top spot in the table. Meanwhile, Supernovas have also played a match, which they lost to Velocity by five wickets. Trailblazers is captained by Smriti Mandhana, meanwhile, Supernovas is skippered by Harmanpreet Kaur. The tournament has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

What time will the Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match begin?

The Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

When is the Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match is on Saturday, November 7.

Where to watch live streaming of Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The live streaming of the Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where will the Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match be played?

The Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The Trailblazers vs Supernovas 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)