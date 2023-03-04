The eagerly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will finally begin from Saturday with a thrilling opening encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. However in a latest update, BCCI has stated that the start of the first match has been rescheduled due to an opening ceremony for the tournament. The match will now commence at 08.00 PM IST with the toss taking place at 07.30 PM IST.

"The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST," stated BCCI in a release.

"The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST. Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," stated further.

Women cricketers had witnessed the mens' success in the IPL for a very long time, now it is finally their turn. The WPL gives them the chance to claim the stage as their own and to shine as brightly as they always imagined. It has taken a long time to get here.

There will be a total of 20 league matches and two playoff games and these will be played over 23 days. For 87 women cricketers from 7 nationalities, this is their moment of reckoning.

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24. The Final of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

