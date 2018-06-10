Women's Asia Cup T20 Final Live Score, IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Win Toss, Elect To Bowl

Bangladesh outclassed hosts Malaysia by 70 runs in their final league tie to set their date with six-time champions India in the summit clash of the women's Asia Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur. India dished out a clinical performance to hammer arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets and enter their seventh straight final. Going in to the final, India will be wary of Bangladesh's prowess, having lost to them in the league stages and would aim to avenge the humiliation en-route to their seventh consecutive title. Against Pakistan, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a rather easy outing barring the tricky chase that saw them lose two wickets with just five runs on the board.

Women's Asia Cup T20 Live updates of India vs Bangladesh Final, straight from Kuala Lumpur

11:08 IST: Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to field.

11:05 IST: Toss time!

10:51 IST: Six-time champions India are looking to clinch their 7th straight Asia Cup title but standing in their way are Bangladesh.

10:50 IST: Hello and welcome the live blog of the women's Asia Cup T20 final between India and Bangladesh at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Electing to bat, Pakistan folded up for a meagre 72/7 with Sana Mir (20 not out) and Nahida Khan (18) managing to reach the double figures in a lacklustre batting effort.

In response, Harmanpreet (34 not out) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38) steered India to a comfortable victory with 23 balls to spare after starting on a shaky note.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht spun a web around the Pakistanis with three wickets and was well assisted by the other Indian bowlers who stuck to a disciplined effort.

During their chase, India got off to a forgettable start, losing former skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma for ducks with the scoreboard ticking 5/2.

But thereafter the defending champions did not look back as the left-right combo of Smriti and Harmanpreet forged a brilliant 65-run third wicket stand to take the side within sniffing distance of victory.