Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is facing a lot of backlash after his side suffered a 3-0 cleansweep at the hands of England national cricket team in the recent Test series between the sides. Pakistan lost to England on Tuesday in the third and final Test in Karachi by eight wickets, after going down in the first two matches by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and 26 in Multan. While the Pakistan captain himself has no intention of giving up the team captaincy despite overseeing a first-ever 3-0 Test series whitewash at home, his teammate Shaheen Afridi, who missed the series due to injury, has backed him to remain the captain of the side.

"Babar Azam hamari or Pakistan ki Shan, jaan or pehchan hai. Wo Hamara kaptaan hai or rahe ga. Kuch or #sochnabhimanah hai," said Shaheen in a tweet.

"Please support this team. Yahi team hame jitaye gi bhi. Kahani abhi Khatam nahi howi. #Respect," he added.

It was also the first time Pakistan have lost four Tests on the trot, having been beaten by Australia in Lahore in March. Asked if he would quit the captaincy to concentrate on batting, Azam told a news conference he still enjoyed the challenge.

"Captaincy is a matter of honour for me. I will do whatever best I can for my country and for myself," he said. "I enjoy it more when under pressure and it doesn't affect my batting."

But Azam acknowledged his disappointment at the result of the series. "We could not apply ourselves in the series," said Azam, who suffered his sixth defeat in 16 Tests as skipper.

"I keep Pakistan first and the rest after that. So that motive and my aim is paramount," he said.

