Virat Kohli arrived in Dubai on Sunday ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 along with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Mohammed Siraj. After landing in Dubai, Kohli, in his first comments on the cancelled Manchester Test match, said that "with Covid, things are very uncertain." The fifth Test match between India and England was cancelled following Covid outbreak in the Indian camp.

RCB posted a video on Twitter in which Kohli shared his views on the cancelled Test match and the upcoming UAE leg of the IPL.

Bold Diaries: Virat Kohli & Mohammed Siraj join RCB



"The replacement players have great skillsets, especially in these conditions. Excited to see them with the whole group & to resume a very good season that we started last time around," says captain Kohli.#PlayBold #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/VvqKN3qhLo — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 13, 2021

"Unfortunate how we ended up being here early but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain, so anything can happen at any time," said Kohli.

"Hopefully, we are able to maintain a good strong, secure environment here and have a quality IPL and then onto the World Cup. So now, heading into the T20 phase, I think it is going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and for the Indian team at the World Cup as well," he added.

RCB will resume their IPL 2021 on September 20 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi.