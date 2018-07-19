 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

'Wishful Thinking, Not A Challenge', Pat Cummins Clarifies Comment On Virat Kohli

Updated: 19 July 2018 17:09 IST

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins is surprised with the impact of his comments about Virat Kohli.

The two teams will lock horns in a two-month-long series starting on November 21 in Brisbane. © AFP

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins said last week that India captain Virat Kohli would not be able to score a century when the two teams lock horns in a two-month-long series starting on November 21 in Brisbane. However, Cummins cleared the air about his comment, which got a lot of media attention, saying that he was actually complimenting the 29-year-old Indian. "My brave, bold prediction; I'd say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we're going to knock them off over here," Cummins had said. It seemed that the Australian was laying down a challenge to Kohli, but he says the remark was more wishful thinking than him targeting the Indian skipper.

"I was surprised by the traction the comments I made about Virat got," Cummins told cricket.com.au.

"I was almost trying to do the opposite to the way they were perceived. I was trying to pay him a huge compliment and say that my big wish list for the summer was he doesn't score a hundred.

"He's obviously so important to the team and is such a gun batsman, so him not scoring runs would go a long way to helping us win. But I certainly didn't mean to say he's no good because I couldn't hold him in higher regard.

"Bruce McAvaney just asked me what my big prediction was that I'd like to see for the summer. And I just basically said 'I'd love to see Virat Kohli not make a hundred because he's a really good player'.

"The chances are he's going to score a hundred against us again sometime and we'll be doing everything in our power to try and stop that.

"It was just off the cuff. It was a pretty relaxed interview to say I'd love for him not to score runs, like I'd love any international player to not score runs against us."

Cummins added that he was shocked by the media storm his comments created.

"Obviously you always get a lot of Virat Kohli and Indian cricket team fans on Twitter having their say, but it's all good," he said.

"Virat's a really passionate player and I'm sure he doesn't need any extra motivation to go out there and put everything into what he does," he said.

"I think we'll leave that be ... I don't think we'll be calling out anyone this summer. We'll just hopefully take plenty of wickets and the other team will hopefully not score many runs," Cummins added.

"He's similar to Steve Smith for us, he really gets himself into the contest and tries to find a way to fire up the bowlers. They seem to use that as a way to get the best out of themselves and I think that feeds off into the other players in the team as well.

"The captain and the best batsman is always the prized wicket and I'm sure it won't be any different this summer," Cummins said.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Pat Cummins Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pat Cummins said he understands where the anger came from
  • Cummins further went on to compare Kohli with banned Steve Smith
  • India will play a 3-ODIs, 4 Tests and 3 T20Is against Australia
Related Articles
'Wishful Thinking, Not A Challenge', Pat Cummins Clarifies Comment On Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli
Watch: Virat Kohli's Gesture Towards Fan Wins Hearts
Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why MS Dhoni Took The Ball From Umpire
Coach Ravi Shastri Reveals Why MS Dhoni Took The Ball From Umpire
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Career-Best Points, Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Into Top 10
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Achieves Career-Best Points, Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Into Top 10
India vs England: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Included In India Squad For First 3 Tests
India vs England: Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav Included In India Squad For First 3 Tests
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 16 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.