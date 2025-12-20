India's veteran duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are aging like fine wine and proving their worth every day. Despite now being active only in the ODI format, their elegance and style of play remain unmatched. In the recent ODIs against South Africa, Kohli silenced his critics in style by scoring over 300 runs in three matches. The duo has set its sights on playing the 2027 ODI World Cup before calling time on their international careers. Keeping their legacy in mind, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal stated that the Indian team should aim to repeat the heroics of 2011.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar, Dhumal said that just as the MS Dhoni-led 2011 squad won the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar, the new generation should do the same for Virat Kohli.

"Look at Virat Kohli's performance across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is over the last decade. The way the Indian team played together and won the World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar-given Kohli's significant contribution not only to Indian cricket but also to world cricket-this Indian team should do the same for him at the 2027 World Cup," said Arun Dhumal.

Notably, Kohli was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad that defeated Sri Lanka in the summit clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, Rohit Sharma was left out of that squad and is yet to get his hands on the iconic trophy.

"Even Rohit Sharma-it took him time to become an integral part of the Test team, but once he took over the captaincy, his performances have been phenomenal. And as far as white-ball cricket goes, he's been a rockstar. I feel as long as they want to play and continue performing the way they are now, no questions should be asked about their future," Dhumal added.

The duo will most likely feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before representing India in the upcoming ODIs against New Zealand.